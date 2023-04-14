GCAC to host track & field championship; first African American female commissioner speaks about track meet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The track is ready at Lee Hedges Stadium for the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) 2023 Track & Field Championship hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

In Jan., the Commission announced a three-year partnership with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference to host championship events in Shreveport.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission partnering with GCAC to host championship events

The track and field meet is expected to generate a large revenue over the course of two days.

“Having the opportunity to be able to come home and to have these student athletes experience just a top-notch quality meet in a place like Shreveport, I think means the world,” Kiki Barnes said.

Barnes is no stranger to Shreveport, as a Minden, La. native. Lee Hedges Stadium is her old running grounds. She was announced as the GCAC commissioner in 2022, making her the first African American woman to lead the GCAC and the only African American female commissioner in the NAIA.

“I think that’s a message to others when you’re trying to find your purpose. Just do good work, and every now and then, you may make history, break some records, and even be considered a trailblazer,” Barnes said.

Wiley College, located in Marshall, Texas, is ready for their inaugural year in the GCAC.

“I think we are looking forward to it is just being able to go out there and compete. I think the kids are excited about it and going out to competing. But at the same time just letting Shreveport know what’s in their backyard. A lot of students in Shreveport don’t know about Wiley college,” Kerl Anthony, Wiley College Interim Athletic Director, said.

The competition at this weekend’s (April 14 - 16) meet is expected to be on a high level, with Dillard being the reigning champs and Wiley College being a national ranked team.

Also, this weekend the GCAC will have its first historically black college admissions fair at the championship to engage with the community and inform students of other GCAC opportunities.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.