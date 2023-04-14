Caddo commissioner announces over $53M secured for NWLA housing improvements

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson recently announced that a large amount of funding has been secured for housing development in north Louisiana.

The $53 million in funding from the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) will be used to help repopulate neighborhoods and increase overall economic growth.

The grants are provided through LHC’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery and Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income NOFA. Funding will help build, renovate and/or modernize workforce housing. Caddo will receive just over $34 million to help with critical renovations at Fairmont Towers Apartments, Lakeside Garden Apartments and Galilee City Apartments. Funding was awarded for the construction of new single family homes for King Oaks V.

“Quality housing is essential to stabilizing families and neighborhoods. Today’s investment ensures that we’re putting working families first, keeping seniors in safe, sanitary, and decent housing, and supporting working class individuals who are rent burdened,” said Commissioner Jackson.” The work this money funds is the kind of investment our communities need in order to repopulate neighborhoods, support community schools, and encourage spur other economic activity. I am calling on our local leaders and stakeholder to come together to build masterplans around these developments so that we can see holistic development from street improvements, blight removal, water and sewer upgrades, and educational opportunities.

All developments will have to meet the Fortified Multifamily Gold Standard. This will include a multi-hazard risk & vulnerability assessment, management of storm water, access to potable water during emergencies, flood-proof buildings, access to emergency power, installation of back-flow preventers, construction with ‘flood-hardy’ materials and ensure all mechanical systems are elevated.

Developments will also be required to meet Green Building Standards to support energy efficient appliances and internet access.

