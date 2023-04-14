Getting Answers
Bossier Parish says crime down 11% in 2022

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released crime stats for 2022, and says overall, crime was down 11% over the previous year.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released crime stats for 2022, and says overall, crime was down 11% over the previous year.

It’s important to note these stats do not include data from Plain Dealing, Benton, Bossier City, or Haughton.

In 2022, deputies worked 970 total cases, for an 11% decrease from 2021. Of note, homicides were down 100%, from one in 2021 to none in 2022. Meanwhile, rape cases were up 24%, from 40 in 2021 to 53 in 2022.

202020212022CHANGE FROM 2021 TO 2022
HOMICIDE110-100%
RAPE154053+24%
ROBBERY6330%
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY000N/A
SIMPLE ASSAULT330340347+1%
INTIMIDATION848144-46%
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT9495101+5%
BURGLARY1048765-25%
PURSE SNATCHING000N/A
SHOPLIFTING345+50%
THEFT (GENERAL)313311292-10%
THEFT FROM AUTO927544-41%
THEFT FROM BUILDING300N/A
AUTO THEFT243526-26%
UNAUTHORIZED USE202011-45%
TOTAL CASES1,0891,088970-11%
VIOLENT CRIME INDEX530560542-3%
PROPERTY CRIME INDEX559528428-19%

*The Violent Crime Index includes homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, simple assault, aggravated assault, and intimidation, while the Property Crime Index includes burglary, purse snatching, shoplifting, theft, theft from auto, auto access theft, and auto theft.

Bossier Parish crime stats
Bossier Parish crime stats(KSLA)

