Bossier Parish says crime down 11% in 2022

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released crime stats for 2022, and says overall, crime was down 11% over the previous year.

It’s important to note these stats do not include data from Plain Dealing, Benton, Bossier City, or Haughton.

In 2022, deputies worked 970 total cases, for an 11% decrease from 2021. Of note, homicides were down 100%, from one in 2021 to none in 2022. Meanwhile, rape cases were up 24%, from 40 in 2021 to 53 in 2022.

2020 2021 2022 CHANGE FROM 2021 TO 2022 HOMICIDE 1 1 0 -100% RAPE 15 40 53 +24% ROBBERY 6 3 3 0% AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 0 0 0 N/A SIMPLE ASSAULT 330 340 347 +1% INTIMIDATION 84 81 44 -46% AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 94 95 101 +5% BURGLARY 104 87 65 -25% PURSE SNATCHING 0 0 0 N/A SHOPLIFTING 3 4 5 +50% THEFT (GENERAL) 313 311 292 -10% THEFT FROM AUTO 92 75 44 -41% THEFT FROM BUILDING 3 0 0 N/A AUTO THEFT 24 35 26 -26% UNAUTHORIZED USE 20 20 11 -45% TOTAL CASES 1,089 1,088 970 -11% VIOLENT CRIME INDEX 530 560 542 -3% PROPERTY CRIME INDEX 559 528 428 -19%

*The Violent Crime Index includes homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, simple assault, aggravated assault, and intimidation, while the Property Crime Index includes burglary, purse snatching, shoplifting, theft, theft from auto, auto access theft, and auto theft.

Bossier Parish crime stats (KSLA)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.