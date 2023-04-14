Bossier Parish says crime down 11% in 2022
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released crime stats for 2022, and says overall, crime was down 11% over the previous year.
It’s important to note these stats do not include data from Plain Dealing, Benton, Bossier City, or Haughton.
In 2022, deputies worked 970 total cases, for an 11% decrease from 2021. Of note, homicides were down 100%, from one in 2021 to none in 2022. Meanwhile, rape cases were up 24%, from 40 in 2021 to 53 in 2022.
|2020
|2021
|2022
|CHANGE FROM 2021 TO 2022
|HOMICIDE
|1
|1
|0
|-100%
|RAPE
|15
|40
|53
|+24%
|ROBBERY
|6
|3
|3
|0%
|AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|330
|340
|347
|+1%
|INTIMIDATION
|84
|81
|44
|-46%
|AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|94
|95
|101
|+5%
|BURGLARY
|104
|87
|65
|-25%
|PURSE SNATCHING
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SHOPLIFTING
|3
|4
|5
|+50%
|THEFT (GENERAL)
|313
|311
|292
|-10%
|THEFT FROM AUTO
|92
|75
|44
|-41%
|THEFT FROM BUILDING
|3
|0
|0
|N/A
|AUTO THEFT
|24
|35
|26
|-26%
|UNAUTHORIZED USE
|20
|20
|11
|-45%
|TOTAL CASES
|1,089
|1,088
|970
|-11%
|VIOLENT CRIME INDEX
|530
|560
|542
|-3%
|PROPERTY CRIME INDEX
|559
|528
|428
|-19%
*The Violent Crime Index includes homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, simple assault, aggravated assault, and intimidation, while the Property Crime Index includes burglary, purse snatching, shoplifting, theft, theft from auto, auto access theft, and auto theft.
