Booker T. Washington students heading to OneMindSet Foundation in Houston

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chanse Sylvie is a former Calvary High School football standout who went on to have a collegiate football career at the University of Oklahoma, but he never forgot about Shreveport!

Now the founder of OneMindSet Foundation, he says he works to provide intentional change for those in under-resourced communities.

Sylvie and Booker T. Washington student Makayla joined KSLA on Friday, April 14 via Zoom to discuss why students are currently headed to Houston, Texas to visit the foundation.

He says students should look at this opportunity as a business trip.

“Understand the goal and objective of this trip is to see life outside of Shreveport and understand it’s bigger than what you see at your high schools and your surrounding neighborhood, and that you can become a lot of things. It just takes perseverance and dream-chasing.”

Makayla says she has learned crucial skills from the mentorship.

“Chanse has helped me to be able to put those goals in my mindset and put them into my future, where I’m able to see how with things planned out I’m not overwhelmed with everything.”

If you would like to donate to more opportunities like this, click here.

