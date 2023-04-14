Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Booker T. Washington students heading to OneMindSet Foundation in Houston

The founder says he works to provide intentional change for those in under-resourced communities.
By Daffney Dawson and Domonique Benn
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chanse Sylvie is a former Calvary High School football standout who went on to have a collegiate football career at the University of Oklahoma, but he never forgot about Shreveport!

Now the founder of OneMindSet Foundation, he says he works to provide intentional change for those in under-resourced communities.

Sylvie and Booker T. Washington student Makayla joined KSLA on Friday, April 14 via Zoom to discuss why students are currently headed to Houston, Texas to visit the foundation.

He says students should look at this opportunity as a business trip.

“Understand the goal and objective of this trip is to see life outside of Shreveport and understand it’s bigger than what you see at your high schools and your surrounding neighborhood, and that you can become a lot of things. It just takes perseverance and dream-chasing.”

Makayla says she has learned crucial skills from the mentorship.

“Chanse has helped me to be able to put those goals in my mindset and put them into my future, where I’m able to see how with things planned out I’m not overwhelmed with everything.”

If you would like to donate to more opportunities like this, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Weekend cold front
Storms return this weekend ahead of next cold front
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

The Links, Shreveport Chapter.
The Links Inc. helps ensure culture, economic survival of people of African ancestry
Shreveport's Chapter of The Links Incorporated celebrates anniversary
Shreveport Chapter of The Links Incorporated celebrating anniversary
NWLA housing development funding acquired
NWLA housing development funding acquired
The Links, Shreveport Chapter.
The Links, Inc. Shreveport Chapter