Youngest pro-angler on Bass Masters Circuit talks mental health benefits of outdoors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Under Armour-sponsored Bass Pro athlete, Reece Tremaglio is holding talks as he travels for tournaments.

On April 12, pro-angler Tremaglio was at Foy Motors in Many, Louisiana. Tremaglio held a talk for kids while he is in town for the Bass Master’s Tournament on Toledo Bend. He is only a 17-year-old high school senior from Dunkirk, Maryland, and is the youngest competitor on the circuit.

He will speak about the mental health benefits of being outdoors, staying away from drugs and alcohol, and what it’s like being a Bass Pro and Under Armour-sponsored athlete.

Follow Reece Tremaglio on his Instagram at @PaxRiverReece.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.