thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services to operate at old GM plant in Shreveport

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A new company is moving into the old GM plant in Caddo Parish.

On Wednesday, April 12, Industrial Realty Group (IRG) announced that thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc. will join their 3.5 million sq. ft. campus in Shreveport.

“We are thrilled to congratulate sustainability innovator, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, on their expansion to a new market,” said Stuart Lichter, president of IRG. “IRG is committed to continuing site improvements, pursuing aggressive leasing, and creating a rejuvenated economic center in Shreveport.”

IRG says thyssenkrupp is a “leader in renewable energy logistics.”

This will be thyssenkrupp’s first operation in the state. They’ll be joined by the U.S. Post Office and Hyundai Glovis, who also operate at the site.

DETAILS ABOUT THYSSENKRUPP

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services is an asset-based logistics company operating over 10mm sq/ft of value-add distribution services within the US alone, and is part of thyssenkrupp Materials Services, the largest mill-independent materials distributor and service provider in the western world.

“There were many reasons we chose to expand our footprint in Shreveport,” said Bob Denehy, chief commercial officer of thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc. “The support from the community by way of IRG, the Port of Caddo-Bossier, Caddo Parish, and NLEP was critical. The property’s location, future expansion opportunities, and the ability to smoothly establish a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) for our clients made the decision an easy one.”

The port worked to establish an FTZ to accommodate the company’s international manufacturing materials.

“We are committed to creating a climate that fosters economic growth in the Port area,” said Eric England, executive port director. “We were able to streamline the FTZ process because of the collaborative nature of both IRG and tkSCS.”

“This is the result of hard work paying off,” said Caddo Parish’s administrator and CEO, Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. “We celebrate the public/private partnerships that created an environment for IRG to attract tkSCS to Caddo Parish and will continue to collaborate to attract business expansion in 2023 and beyond.”

North Louisiana Economic Partnership is also excited about the new company coming to the parish.

“Congratulations to IRG, tkSCS, and all entities involved with the success of this project,” said Justyn Dixon, NLEP president & CEO. “IRG’s work towards revitalizing the campus in Shreveport will bring future investments to the area, benefitting all of north Louisiana.”

