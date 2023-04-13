Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services to operate at old GM plant in Shreveport

Industrial Realty Group (IRG) announced that thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc. will join their 3.5 million sq. ft. campus in Shreveport.
By Jasmine Franklin and Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A new company is moving into the old GM plant in Caddo Parish.

On Wednesday, April 12, Industrial Realty Group (IRG) announced that thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc. will join their 3.5 million sq. ft. campus in Shreveport.

“We are thrilled to congratulate sustainability innovator, thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, on their expansion to a new market,” said Stuart Lichter, president of IRG. “IRG is committed to continuing site improvements, pursuing aggressive leasing, and creating a rejuvenated economic center in Shreveport.”

IRG says thyssenkrupp is a “leader in renewable energy logistics.”

This will be thyssenkrupp’s first operation in the state. They’ll be joined by the U.S. Post Office and Hyundai Glovis, who also operate at the site.

DETAILS ABOUT THYSSENKRUPP

thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services is an asset-based logistics company operating over 10mm sq/ft of value-add distribution services within the US alone, and is part of thyssenkrupp Materials Services, the largest mill-independent materials distributor and service provider in the western world.

“There were many reasons we chose to expand our footprint in Shreveport,” said Bob Denehy, chief commercial officer of thyssenkrupp Supply Chain Services, Inc. “The support from the community by way of IRG, the Port of Caddo-Bossier, Caddo Parish, and NLEP was critical. The property’s location, future expansion opportunities, and the ability to smoothly establish a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) for our clients made the decision an easy one.”

The port worked to establish an FTZ to accommodate the company’s international manufacturing materials.

“We are committed to creating a climate that fosters economic growth in the Port area,” said Eric England, executive port director. “We were able to streamline the FTZ process because of the collaborative nature of both IRG and tkSCS.”

“This is the result of hard work paying off,” said Caddo Parish’s administrator and CEO, Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr. “We celebrate the public/private partnerships that created an environment for IRG to attract tkSCS to Caddo Parish and will continue to collaborate to attract business expansion in 2023 and beyond.”

North Louisiana Economic Partnership is also excited about the new company coming to the parish.

“Congratulations to IRG, tkSCS, and all entities involved with the success of this project,” said Justyn Dixon, NLEP president & CEO. “IRG’s work towards revitalizing the campus in Shreveport will bring future investments to the area, benefitting all of north Louisiana.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold

Latest News

Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's...
Offenhauser Insurance celebrates over 100 years of business; Texarkana Sesquicentennial festivities continue
Hines was charged in connection with the slaying of 42-year-old Sherman Earl Rambo Jr.
Man found guilty in connection to shootout that left bystander dead