Texarkana teacher set to run in Boston Marathon

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An estimated 30,000 runners are expected to participate in the Boston Marathon, including an ArkLaTex teacher.

The world-famous Boston Marathon is set for April 17. Texarkana Arkansas Middle School teacher Kimberly Miller will take some time off campus over the next few days. This teacher of 26 years is taking her talents from the classroom to the streets of Boston, Massachusetts.

“This is my victory lap. Once you qualify for Boston, it’s the Super Bowl of running,” Miller said.

Miller will participate in the Boston Marathon.

“It has taken me 10 years to finally be able to qualify. A lot of hard work, not only on my part, my family’s part and my friends who have helped me. I am doing this, not just for me, but for them as well,” Miller explained.

Kimberly said she ran a 3-hour 47-minute marathon in Dallas, Texas to qualify for the big race in Boston. She’s 47 years old and says she has run long distance races since 2012.

“You’re only as old as you feel. I mean, you’re lapping everyone that’s on the couch, so you might as well live life to its fullest,” she said.

Miller said she wants to make her family, students, and friends proud.

