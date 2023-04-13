Teen to be prosecuted as adult in shooting near rescue mission involving stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 17-year-old who is accused of shooting someone will now be prosecuted as an adult, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced April 12.

Kentravious Kennedy, 17, will now be transferred from the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center to Caddo Correctional Center. That order was signed by District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. The DA’s office says on April 10, probable cause was found for Kennedy to be prosecuted as an adult for attempted second-degree murder. This all stems from a shooting that happened on March 26 near the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission on McNeil Street.

The DA’s office says the victim was shot while leaving a recording studio near the rescue mission. He was shot in the chest.

The Shreveport Police Department’s investigation uncovered a video of Kennedy driving up to the rescue mission in a stolen blue Honda Accord. He then can been seen getting out of the car with a gun and firing at the victim.

If convicted, Kennedy faces 10 to 50 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

