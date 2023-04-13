Storms return this weekend ahead of next cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A few strong to severe storms will return ahead of our latest cold front this week. Temperatures will cool slightly as well after returning to the 80s over the next couple of days.

Clouds will be clearing out across the area this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will cool back into the mid 50s for overnight lows.

We’ll wrap up the work week on a warm and pleasant note. Expect to see plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures climbing back into the mid 80s for highs.

Clouds will be back on Saturday, but rain chances will be limited to just a few showers much of the day. Southerly winds ahead of our next cold front will push up back into the mid 80s for highs after starting in the 60s in the morning. By late afternoon and into the evening hours, a round of showers and storms is expected to flare up along the front across east Texas. Storms will track into southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana through the evening hours before coming to an end Saturday night.

A few storms could become severe Saturday evening. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. The tornado risk looks slim to none right now with only low amounts of “spin” in the lower atmosphere for storms to tap into.

Sunshine and slightly cooler conditions will come in behind the cold front on Sunday. We’ll see highs drop back into the mid 70s with overnight lows getting back around 50 heading into next week.

Temperatures will quickly bounce back next week into the upper 70s Monday and low to mid 80s by midweek. The week will start sunny and dry, but look for increasing clouds through midweek with rain chances returning starting on Wednesday.

