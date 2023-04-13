Getting Answers
Shreveport residents to vote on 6 millages for city improvement

By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents will see six propositions on the ballot for the municipal general election on Saturday, April 29.

The six millages are old taxes coming up for reauthorization to support basic city services.

Shreveport city councilman Grayson Boucher said all the propositions are important.

“If we don’t pass this on the 29th of April, we could look at having to shut some things down and possibly lay off some employees. It’s that critical,” he said.

Proposition 1 focuses on street improvements.

“That basically is when you have a pothole in the city and an allotment of money allows us to fix the potholes if we need an emergency repair of a city street,” Boucher said.

Proposition 2 is for recreation facilities. Proposition 3 is for city wages and salaries. Proposition 4 is for uniforms and equipment for first responders.

“The uniforms continue to go up. They’re not getting any cheaper. We like to look very professional while we’re out there dealing with the public and make sure we represent Shreveport Fire Department and the City of Shreveport wherever we go in a professional manner,” Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese said.

Proposition 5 is for pensions for city employees.

“Right now, we have a self-funded pension system in the city of Shreveport, and it’s underfunded at this point. But at some point, if we don’t pass this tax, we could be looking at maybe to halt pensions and things like that. It’s very important for our employees to be able to continue and retire when they think they are,” Boucher explained.

Lastly, proposition 6 is to provide funds for the police three-platoon system.

Early voting is April 15 - 22 (excluding Sunday, April 16) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

