Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold

Latest News

Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation