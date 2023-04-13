Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold
Johnny Williams, 21
Natchitoches police find man shot in apartment on North Melrose Ave.; suspect taken into custody

Latest News

Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month
Teen to be prosecuted as adult in shooting near rescue mission involving stolen car
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport