Offenhauser Insurance celebrates over 100 years of business; Texarkana Sesquicentennial festivities continue

As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's...
As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's 50-year-old time capsule.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A building in Texarkana is celebrating over 100 years of operation alongside the town of Texarkana that’s celebrating 150 years of existence.

Before the building became the location for the Texarkana Historical Museum, 216 Stateline in Texarkana was the home of Offenhauser Insurance.

“We started in 1862 before people were licensed to sell insurance in Texas,” William Morris, of Offenhauser Insurance, said.

Offenhauser Insurance has continuously served the area for 141 years. The long-time business was started by Fred Offenhauser.

“Texarkana was a real young town, and he came down to sell, what they called, dry goods back then and worked part time for an insurance agency, writing his name on the policy,”

Don and William Morris are great grandchildren of Fred Offenhauser and continue working for the family business.

“I guess we have done a lot of things right over 141 years to earn the trust and business of a lot of folks in the area,”

“We have also been fairly active in the community with different non-profit efforts,”

Texarkana city leaders will continue celebrating 150 years as a city with a “Sesquicentennial Festival” this weekend beginning with the opening of a time capsule buried 50 years ago. That will take place at Shepperd Park at 5:30pm.

