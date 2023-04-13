New, luxurious rehab center opens in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you live in Bossier, you’ve likely been driving by and seeing the development of the new Cypress Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center being finalized off Airline and Wemple.

On Wednesday, April 12, staff members were busy moving residents into the brand new building. KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego toured the 108,000 sq. ft. facility, and she says she was so impressed with its all-inclusive feel, that even she wants to move in!

Cypress Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center started moving in new residents Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Cypress Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center)

When you think of nursing homes, luxury isn’t always the word that comes to mind.

“Anyone who comes to visit this facility and sees the amenities and the beautiful facility, will not feel like they are in a nursing home, or that they are putting their loved one in a nursing home,” said Jennifer Peters with Central Management Company.

Taking a tour of the new campus, residents will quickly find out that no detail was overlooked in creating this resort style atmosphere with state-of-the-art equipment.

“We have six halls throughout our facility, with 142 beds and what is great is that we have 142 private rooms, so no one has to worry about having a roommate when they move in here,” Peters said.

Luxuries include a movie theater, beauty salon, coffee bistros, multiple day rooms, and even a life enrichment room to include a variety of activities. There’s even a spiritual pillar for those who are unable to attend their usual church.

“Just here in the chapel, so many people when they come to us, it may have been a challenge when they were at home to even go to church weekly, transportation, maybe they were needing a wheelchair,” Peters said.

The facility offers 24-hour nursing care, short and long-term rehabilitation, including physical, speech, and occupational therapy, as well as respite care and other options.

“Someone maybe on hospice and just need additional support so they can come here and continue those hospice services,” Peters said.

Other details that are certain to catch the eye are the vibrant pops of color in the artwork that was carefully selected to line the halls. Local artists featured include Becky Foss, Darrell Chitty, and Roy Grinnell; there’s also an entire hallway dedicated to Barksdale.

“He [Grinnell] was the official artist of the American Fighter Aces Association, and all of his pieces are historically accurate, based on oral history of the pilots that actually flew in those missions, so we are very excited to honor Barksdale in this facility,” Peters said.

Residents are provided the opportunity of returning home with the greatest degree of independence.

“I would welcome anyone in the area to visit our facility especially if they have a pre-conceived idea of what a skilled nursing facility or nursing home may look like, that we would welcome them to a visit to see all the living and great things happening here,” Peters said.

