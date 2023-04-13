Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mental health resources in Texarkana

By Angelia Allen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Many individuals deal with mental health issues; getting help is always an option.

Reports show 22% of residents in Texarkana suffer from mental health issues. These issues may include eating disorders, schizophrenia and other complications. One social worker says the resources are much needed in Texarkana and across the ArkLaTex.

Andrea Smith, mental health expert and social worker, says mental health

“If we can address mental health issues, a lot of times, we can nip a lot of things in the bud and take care of it before it starts,” Andrea Smith, mental health expert and social worker, said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPC gives conditional approval to restaurant's alcohol permit request
Bossier MPC gives conditional OK to restaurant’s request for alcohol sales
Rodrick Jeter was arrested for a home invasion.
Man under restraining order accused of breaking into victim’s home
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
Jon Gonzalez, DOB: 5/10/2000
SPD officer stops attempted violent robbery at downtown ATM
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Woman who disappeared from Bienville Parish in Jan. still missing; family wants closure

Latest News

Checking in on Camping in the Cross
Checking in on Camping in the Cross
Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Cypress Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center started moving in new residents Wednesday, April...
New, luxurious rehab center opens in Bossier City
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold