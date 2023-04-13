Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man found guilty in connection to shooting that left bystander dead

By Amia Lewis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a Stoner Hill neighborhood shootout that left a bystander, who was a single father and veteran, dead.

It took the six-man, six-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory’s court less than an hour to unanimously convict Cortez De’Shun Hines, 30, in connection with the Sept. 1, 2019, slaying of 42-year-old Sherman Earl Rambo Jr. He was killed by crossfire during a shootout on East Stoner Avenue.

The jury heard evidence from seventeen witnesses, including four civilians, two expert witnesses and eleven Shreveport police officers.

Hines was one of three men indicted in connection with Rambo’s death. The other men, Jacody Demetrius Wilson and Carl Wayne McClinton Jr., still await trial. Wilson is set for arguments and hearings on May 3; McClinton is set for the same proceedings on April 17.

Hines still faces trial on pending charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

When Hines returns to court for sentencing on April 19, he faces mandatory punishment of life in prison at hard labor, without benefit of probation, parole of suspension of sentence.

