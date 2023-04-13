Getting Answers
KSLA celebrates International Plant Appreciation Day with Akin’s Nursery Inc.

April 13 is International Plant Appreciation Day!
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - April 13 is International Plant Appreciation Day!

Michael French with Akin’s Nursery in Shreveport joined KSLA to talk about how now is the perfect time to start planting outdoors. French also talked about what plants are easy to take care of for beginners, and what kind of factors you should consider when buying plants.

French also discussed indoor plants and what kind of maintenance they require.

