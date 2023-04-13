INTERVIEW: Glass painting party to be held in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A great event involving art and cocktails is coming up in Bossier City.

It’s called ARTini. The event is held every year to raise money for the Bossier Arts Council (BAC).

Brittainy Pope, the executive director of the BAC, joined KSLA Thursday, April 13 to talk about the upcoming event.

Pope has a lot of fun in store for tomorrow’s event. Glasses will be provided for people to paint. The event is free, and refreshments will be given out.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.