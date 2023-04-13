Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided. (Iowa Dept. of Transportation via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (CNN) - Officials in Iowa are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after dashcam video shows two semi-trucks colliding head-on.

The chilling video released Friday by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on Interstate 80 last week. Traveling about 65 miles per hour, the truck suddenly slams into another truck stopped in that lane.

While the video is shocking to watch, both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

A second camera from inside the cab shows the driver of the approaching truck. Officials say he wasn’t paying attention to the road, and they’re trying to figure out what he was looking at.

Investigators say the driver of the stopped truck had been going in the opposite direction, lost control and wound up in oncoming traffic. That driver was cited for failing to maintain control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
MPC gives conditional approval to restaurant's alcohol permit request
Bossier MPC gives conditional OK to restaurant’s request for alcohol sales
Rodrick Jeter was arrested for a home invasion.
Man under restraining order accused of breaking into victim’s home
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says

Latest News

Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided.
Raw: Dashcam video shows head-on semi-truck crash (no audio)
About a foot of rain fell in the Fort Lauderdale area in one day after several days of nonstop...
RAW: Video shows dangerous flooding in South Florida after heavy rain
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon
A man stops to take pictures of his flooded neighborhood along SW 3rd Street and SW 4th Ave in...
Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport