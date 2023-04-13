Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Doorbell footage shows 2 men enter apartment where homicide took place in Natchitoches

RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
RING VIDEO: Before homicide on Melrose
By KSLA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - KSLA viewer, S. Lane, submitted videos from a Ring doorbell camera that police confirmed are connected to a deadly shooting in the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue.

[RELATED: Natchitoches police find man shot in apartment on North Melrose Ave.; suspect taken into custody]

On Wednesday, April 12, at 10:50 a.m., Natchitoches police responded to reports of a shooting and found 21-year-old Joshua Chism had been fatally shot in an apartment complex.

The first video shows two men approach the front door of an apartment and knock at 10:42 a.m. There also appears to be a gun sticking out of one of their waistbands.

The second video shows two men and a dog run out of the apartment at 10:45 a.m. while yelling.

Johnny Williams was later arrested for principal to second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, contact NPD at 318-352-8101. You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-357-3817. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold

Latest News

Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
Cece Winans on second leg of 'Believe for It' tour
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
INTERVIEW: Most awarded female gospel artist CeCe Winans
RING VIDEO: After homicide on Melrose
RING VIDEO: After homicide on Melrose
An investigation into narcotics and violent crime complaints in the 3900 block of Liasion Drive...
Man facing two gun-related charges