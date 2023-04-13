Convicted felon arrested for alleged possession of stolen firearm
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An investigation into narcotics and violent crime complaints in the 3900 block of Liasion Drive led to the arrest of a convicted felon.
SPD Narcotics agents conducted their investigation into John Morgan, 20, on April 9. He was reportedly found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Officials say he was also prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon on prior gun crimes and violent offenses.
The firearm was seized and Morgan was arrested on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
