Clouds giving way to sunshine this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off cloudy but comfortable this morning with temperatures in the 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled out across our far eastern parishes and counties as low pressure passes to the east but most places will stay dry.

Heading into the afternoon, clouds will be decreasing from west to east as the low pressure system mentioned above pushes farther east and away from the ArkLaTex. Once again, highs will reach into the mid 70s making for a pleasant afternoon.

By Friday, we’ll see more sun and our wind will switch to the south bringing in much warmer air. Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s by afternoon.

Still monitoring a cold front that will sweep through on Saturday bringing a good chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could turn strong but as of now, widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely. It will be another warm day ahead of the front with highs again in the 80s.

Cooler air arrives on Sunday along with a gusty northwest breeze but we’ll see plenty of sunshine as well. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s making for a gorgeous end to the weekend!

Looking ahead into next week, our quiet pattern returns with mainly dry conditions and temperatures gradually warming into the low 80s once again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

