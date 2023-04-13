CeCe Winans hopes to spread hope, faith through music

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - She is the the best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time, and Cece Winans is hitting the road again for the second leg of her “Believe for It” tour.

The tour will cover 18 cities. The Texarkana show will be on April 20. CeCe talked with KSLA’s Domonique Benn about how she hopes to spread hope and faith through her music.

“It was like, ‘God you’ve got to touch this record in a way that only you can. People need to hear this at home and know that you’re with them. We’ve got to give hope here, we need hope, we all need hope here,” said CeCe. “The gospel reminds you that even in the midst of chaos, there’s still a God who cares.”

If you can’t make it to the Texarkana show, there’s still a chance to see CeCe in action. She is hosting at the Generations LIVE 2023 women’s conference in Nashville, Tennessee on May 12-13.

It’s a conference that is quickly becoming a premiere event for women across the country seeking to connect, grow spiritually and be inspired.

“I always encourage people, when the doors close, you got to praise God. You’ve got to praise God when it goes your way and when it doesn’t. He sits up high and he looks down low, and he knows the details! He knows five years from now, 10 years from now.”

You can attend in person or stream it online if you register in advance.

