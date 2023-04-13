Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPC gives conditional approval to restaurant's alcohol permit request
Bossier MPC gives conditional OK to restaurant’s request for alcohol sales
Rodrick Jeter was arrested for a home invasion.
Man under restraining order accused of breaking into victim’s home
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
Jon Gonzalez, DOB: 5/10/2000
SPD officer stops attempted violent robbery at downtown ATM
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Woman who disappeared from Bienville Parish in Jan. still missing; family wants closure

Latest News

Checking in on Camping in the Cross
Checking in on Camping in the Cross
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries
Texarkana offers mental health resources
Mental health resources in Texarkana
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says