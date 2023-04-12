Texarkana unveils history this weekend

TEXARKANA, Tex. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - It’s not every day that a time capsule is opened. This weekend, the Texarkana, Texas Public Works Department, Parks Department and East Funeral Home are opening up a time capsule as part of the Texarkana Sesquicentennial celebration. This particular time treasure trove was sealed fifty years ago during the city’s centennial celebration in 1973. Excavation of the capsule began on April 12. Watch the opening of the capsule on Friday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Sheppard Park which is right next to the U.S. Federal Courthouse/Post Office.

Afterwards, the contents will be catalogued and the committee will work to return items intended for loved ones and families. Many of the objects will go on display at the Museum of Regional History starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15th. This will lead into the Sesquicentennial Twice as Nice Festival. Celebrate 150 years of Texarkana on the south lawn of the U.S. Federal Courthouse/Post Office. A ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and live music starts at Noon. For a list of musical performances, click here. Kids can party with cultural activities. Food trucks will be on site for a snack. Admission to the Sesquicentennial Twice as Nice Festival is free.

Find out more about the 150 year anniversary of Texarkana, Texas here.

