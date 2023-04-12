Texarkana Sesquicentennial Committee unearths 50-year-old time capsule

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Fifty years ago, the Texarkana centennial committee placed a time capsule Sheppard Park that was unearthed on April 12, 2023.

Texarkana city leaders are gearing up for the “Twice as Nice” Sesquicentennial festival this coming weekend (April 14-16). To get to this future event, leaders are digging up the past. The committee excavated the capsule site in downtown Texarkana on Friday morning.

As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's 50-year-old time capsule. (ksla)

“We were on pins and needles about what type of condition the vault might be in after 50 years, but it looks like it held up remarkably well, and we are really anxious to open it on April 14,” Sesquicentennial Committee member Velvet Cool said.

The time capsule was donated by David Malaby with East Funeral Home. Crista, Malaby’s daughter, was on hand for the digging and told KSLA she was present when the capsule was buried April 14, 1973, as well.

“I know he put several items in there, and I’m sure I probably did. I was seven at the time, so I don’t know what I put in there,” Crista Malaby said.

The contents of the time capsule will be revealed on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Shepperd Park.

The event will kick off a weekend for celebrating Texarkana’s 150th anniversary. The sesquicentennial festival is free to the public. Other events are scheduled throughout the year to celebrate Texarkana’s sesquicentennial.

