Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Texarkana Sesquicentennial Committee unearths 50-year-old time capsule

By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Fifty years ago, the Texarkana centennial committee placed a time capsule Sheppard Park that was unearthed on April 12, 2023.

Texarkana city leaders are gearing up for the “Twice as Nice” Sesquicentennial festival this coming weekend (April 14-16). To get to this future event, leaders are digging up the past. The committee excavated the capsule site in downtown Texarkana on Friday morning.

As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's...
As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's 50-year-old time capsule.(ksla)
As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's...
As a part of its yearlong celebration, Texarkana Sesquicentennial committee dug up the town's 50-year-old time capsule.

“We were on pins and needles about what type of condition the vault might be in after 50 years, but it looks like it held up remarkably well, and we are really anxious to open it on April 14,” Sesquicentennial Committee member Velvet Cool said.

RELATED STORY
Texarkana unveils history this weekend

The time capsule was donated by David Malaby with East Funeral Home. Crista, Malaby’s daughter, was on hand for the digging and told KSLA she was present when the capsule was buried April 14, 1973, as well.

“I know he put several items in there, and I’m sure I probably did. I was seven at the time, so I don’t know what I put in there,” Crista Malaby said.

The contents of the time capsule will be revealed on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Shepperd Park.

The event will kick off a weekend for celebrating Texarkana’s 150th anniversary. The sesquicentennial festival is free to the public. Other events are scheduled throughout the year to celebrate Texarkana’s sesquicentennial.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPC gives conditional approval to restaurant's alcohol permit request
Bossier MPC gives conditional OK to restaurant’s request for alcohol sales
Rodrick Jeter was arrested for a home invasion.
Man under restraining order accused of breaking into victim’s home
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
Jon Gonzalez, DOB: 5/10/2000
SPD officer stops attempted violent robbery at downtown ATM
Family members of Kimberly Moore reported the 43-year-old Ringgold woman as missing, according...
Woman who disappeared from Bienville Parish in Jan. still missing; family wants closure

Latest News

Checking in on Camping in the Cross
Checking in on Camping in the Cross
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold
Texarkana offers mental health resources
Mental health resources in Texarkana
Messer killed a woman and himself in a murder-suicide.
Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide