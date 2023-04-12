Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Substance abuse support group meets on Zoom, takes into account family dynamics

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Tootsie Davis Family Education and Support Group was established in 2018 with one goal in mind: to help families struggling with addiction.

Substance use disorders don’t just negatively affect the person suffering from the addiction, but they also affect the whole family. There are many different types of family dynamics.

Susan Reeks, chief development officer of the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA), joined KSLA on Tuesday, April 11 to talk about the issue and offer solutions.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified

Latest News

National Community Development Week
City of Shreveport recognizes community programs during National Community Development Week
Highlighting nonprofit House of Grace
Highlighting nonprofit House of Grace
Shreve Memorial Library hosting the Dinosaur Experience
Shreve Memorial Library hosting the Dinosaur Experience
Highlighting nonprofit House of Grace
House of Grace helps homeless young women transition into adulthood