Oh Whatanight! Whataburger event supports Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whataburger invites the public to eat tasty food while helping the community during its Oh Whatanight event.

On April 12, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Whataburger aims to make a difference and support the community by raising funds for the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of America. The Whataburger on 4010 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, will be hosting the event.

20% of all proceeds from its sales from the dine-in, drive-thru, curbside, and delivery will go towards The Club and its mission to create great futures for its members.

The Boys and Girls Club creates a safe environment with after-school high-quality programs and unique experiences to level the playing field for kids. The goal is to help children in need and build a better future for them.

According to the Boys and Girls Club:

  • 97% of Club teens expect to graduate high school, and 80% of them have submitted an application to post-secondary education.
  • 75% of regularly attending members said they have volunteered in their community, club, school, or neighborhood at least once in the past year.
  • 89% of the Club’s youth said they stand up for what is right and 91% of them reported that as a leader, they make sure everyone feels important.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of America, visit the website at https://www.bgca.org/.

