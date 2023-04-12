Natchitoches police find man shot in apartment on North Melrose Ave.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, April 12 in the 100 block of North Melrose Ave.

Around 10:50 a.m., NPD officers responded to an alert in reference to an individual being shot in an apartment. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw 21-year-old Joshua Chism suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, say Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to NPD, the investigation is ongoing. They will release more details as information becomes available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, contact the NPD at 318-352-8101. If you have additional information in regard to this investigation, contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at 318-238-3914. All information given shall remain confidential.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-357-3817. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

