Marginal rain chances into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Another beautiful day shaping up here in the ArkLaTex with a slightly increased chance for rain, however that chance is still very low. Mainly in the southern portion of the region, we will see an isolated chance for a shower or two. Most of you will stay completely dry. Cloud cover will increase from the east direction throughout the afternoon with highs reaching to near 80 degrees across the region. Tonight, staying warm during the evening and late night hours with the temperature eventually dropping to the mid-50s overnight.

A low-pressure system in the Gulf will drift north overnight and into Thursday but it appears it will stay far enough east to keep the ArkLaTex dry and mild. We will see more clouds from time to time but temperatures will continue to hold in the upper 70s through Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, our wind will switch to the south and warmer air will arrive with highs quickly climbing into the mid-80s by afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, still tracking a cold front that will sweep east on Saturday bringing the potential of storms to parts of the region. Right now, it appears that the best chance of any widespread storms would favor the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon. With this, a few strong to severe storms will be possible, but it’s still too soon for any finer details. It will be very warm ahead of the front with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.