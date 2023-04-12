Man shoots former girlfriend then turns gun on himself in murder-suicide

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Officials are investigating after a man killed a woman, then himself, at a home in Bossier City Monday night (April 10).

It happened at a house on McGregor Street during the early morning hours Monday. When officers arrived, they found two adults, both deceased. The body of 44-year-old Broderick Giovannte Messer of Lewisville, Texas, was located outside the home in the backyard. He had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and had a firearm in his possession.

A man reportedly killed a woman, then himself, at a home on McGregor Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, April 10, 2023. (KSLA)

There was evidence of forced entry and inside the home. Officers also located the body of a woman identified as 49-year-old Consuelo O’Neal who had been shot once in the head.

Officers with BCPD determined that Messer and O’Neal had been in a relationship had recently ended in a bad break-up. It’s believed that Messer entered O’Neal’s home by kicking in the door. He then killed O’Neal. Messer exited the house and turned the gun on himself.

There are no other suspects, and no charges are expected as the suspect is deceased. Notifications have been made to the family of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.