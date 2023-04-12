Getting Answers
KSLA speaks with LSU Health student about puberty workshop

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Growing up presents many challenges and changes, and some aren’t always so easy to explain.

There is, however, a local resource in Shreveport that’s tackling some of those in-depth questions and conversations about puberty.

LSU Health is helping adolescent boys better understand the changes of their growing bodies with a free workshop. On Wednesday, April 12, Nicholas Jones joined KSLA to share more on this free event happening Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is helpful for both kids and parents. There will be sessions for kids ages 9 to 12.

