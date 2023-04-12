Getting Answers
Huntington High students headed to Florida for JAG competition

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Huntington High School’s JAG Program is headed to Orlando!

JAG, or Jobs for America’s Graduates, is a state-based national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young people of great promise. They say their goal is to serve youth who face significant challenges and help them achieve economic and academic success.

The program began at Huntington in 2018. Students attended competitions in 2022 and in February 2023.

This month, select students will participate in the 2nd Annual National Career Development Conference in Florida. Participants will be able to interact with employers, public officials and students from around the country. There will also be a chance for the students to compete on a national level.

JAG also has programs at Woodlawn Leadership Academy and Southwood High School.

