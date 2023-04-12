Getting Answers
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away

Wayne Sims
Wayne Sims(WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Basketball player Wayne Sims passed away Wednesday, April 12, at the age of 54.

Sims played 117 games for Dale Brown’s Tigers from 1987-1991, starting 74 and helped Chris Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal led teams to 80 wins, four NCAA Tournament appearances and the 1990-91 SEC Championship his senior year.

The native of DeRidder was also the father of LSU player Wayde Sims, who was killed in a 2018 shooting at the age of 20.

