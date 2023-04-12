City of Shreveport recognizes community programs during National Community Development Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As a part of National Community Development Week, the City of Shreveport recognized the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Programs.

National Community Development Week aims to bring education and awareness to the vital work funded by these programs This week-long celebration brings together citizens, elected officials, media, program staff, subrecipients and beneficiaries through events that recognize and showcase these essential programs which benefit and assist our low- and moderate-income citizens.

These programs are responsible for rebuilding communities that were once thriving areas in Shreveport.

Council woman Tabatha Taylor also attended the event and says it’s vital to recognize these types of programs in the community.

“Because of the $85 million impact that community development has had in the Shreveport area, I don’t think that some may understand just how vital this is to our community. But when you talk about the premise of home ownership for low to moderate income individuals, for those who may be below the income level, this is vital,” Taylor said.

Community Development Block Grant will continue its work with their annual Paint your Heart Out event on May 13th.

