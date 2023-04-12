BPCC hosts ‘Take Back the Night’ event in recognition of sexual abuse victims

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) held its first ever ‘Take Back the Night’ event in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month on Tuesday, April 11.

Some people at the event opened up about the importance of supporting sexual and domestic violence survivors.

“I’ve actually been sexually assaulted in my life twice. It means a lot for me to be here, to show students that you can still accomplish great thing if bad things happen to you,” BPCC student Shelby Solano said.

According to the Center for Family Justice, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men are sexually abused in their lifetime.

Students walked around campus to support Solano and other survivors and to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“We are advocating for our student body, for our campus community and letting them know that’s it’s okay to share their feelings, to share their stories. And we’re creating a space where our students, faculty and staff can be heard and safe here at BPCC,” Tiffany Sandifer, BPCC Director of Student Life, said.

Multiple organizations were at the event such as Project Celebration, House of Grace, the Gingerbread House. The Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office were in attendance as well.

“The most important thing about April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month is that we want every child to know that they have a voice, that their voice can be heard if they say it loud and strong,” Alex Person, Director of Education and Forensic Interview at Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center, said.

“Anybody, children and adults, can all say ‘no’ any way they want to, and their voice will be heard by someone who cares,” Person said.

Solano says she wants survivors to know it’s okay to speak up.

“Something happened to me when I was 13, and I didn’t speak up until I was almost 19 years old. I think a lot of people feel disgust and shame about it. I feel like being here and supporting this, it makes people know that there’s a lot more people to talk to,” she said.

