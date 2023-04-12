Another pleasant day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to cool and quiet conditions across the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. As we head into the afternoon, we’ll be tracking a low pressure system along the Gulf Coast near New Orleans and this will spread more cloud cover into the region along with a very slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s.

The low pressure system mentioned above will drift north overnight and into Thursday but it appears it will stay far enough east to keep the ArkLaTex dry and mild. We will see more clouds from time to time but temperatures will continue to hold in the upper 70s through Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, our wind will switch to the south and warmer air will arrive with highs quickly climbing into the mid 80s by afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, still tracking a cold front that will sweep east on Saturday bringing the potential of storms to parts of the region. Right now, it appears that the best chance of any widespread storms would favor the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon. A few strong to severe storms will be possible with this but it’s still too soon for any finer details. It will be very warm ahead of the front with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Gorgeous weather returns behind this front for Sunday and into early next week with plenty of sunshine and highs each day in the mid and upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

