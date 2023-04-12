21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold

RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Easter Sunday (April 9) in Bienville Parish.

The Ringgold Police Department confirms the shooting happened at the Bienville Phase 2 Apartments some time after 11 p.m. the night of Easter Sunday. As a result of the shooting, Javoksi Jackson, 21, was killed.

Police say about 20 shots were fired during deadly the drive-by incident. At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Jackson’s family says they’re heartbroken as they prepare for the funeral. Meanwhile, people who live at the complex say they’re scared because the suspects are still on the loose.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.