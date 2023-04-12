Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
21-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday in Ringgold

Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Javoski Jackson, 21, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ringgold, La. on Sunday, April 9, 2023.(Family)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, La. (KSLA) - A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Easter Sunday (April 9) in Bienville Parish.

The Ringgold Police Department confirms the shooting happened at the Bienville Phase 2 Apartments some time after 11 p.m. the night of Easter Sunday. As a result of the shooting, Javoksi Jackson, 21, was killed.

Police say about 20 shots were fired during deadly the drive-by incident. At this time, no suspect is in custody.

Jackson’s family says they’re heartbroken as they prepare for the funeral. Meanwhile, people who live at the complex say they’re scared because the suspects are still on the loose.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

