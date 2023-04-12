2-year-old dead after being run over by car in Center, Texas
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A toddler is dead after being hit by a car in east Texas.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, April 10 around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on CR 4297 in Center about a car accident. When they got there, they discovered a 2-year-old child had been run over by a vehicle.
Officials say foul play is not suspected. The child’s death has been ruled accidental.
