Woman who disappeared from Bienville Parish in Jan. still missing; family wants closure

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Kimberly Moore is still missing after disappearing in early January, and her family wants answers.

Moore, 43, is a native of Ringgold. Her family says she moved back to Louisiana from Texas around Thanksgiving of 2022. She was living between Coushatta and Ringgold. And whether she’s dead or alive, her family says they just want closure.

On Tuesday, April 11, KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin spoke with Moore’s sister, who says the guy she was last with was a friend and they don’t think he’s involved in her disappearance. Family members have been searching for months now, with no new leads.

