Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Woman who disappeared from Bienville Parish in Jan. still missing; family wants closure

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Kimberly Moore is still missing after disappearing in early January, and her family wants answers.

Moore, 43, is a native of Ringgold. Her family says she moved back to Louisiana from Texas around Thanksgiving of 2022. She was living between Coushatta and Ringgold. And whether she’s dead or alive, her family says they just want closure.

On Tuesday, April 11, KSLA’s Jasmine Franklin spoke with Moore’s sister, who says the guy she was last with was a friend and they don’t think he’s involved in her disappearance. Family members have been searching for months now, with no new leads.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified

Latest News

Man accused of beating elderly man with shovel
Man accused of beating elderly man with shovel
It's National Pet Day!
It's National Pet Day!
Company picked to build new Jimmie Davis Bridge
Company picked to build new Jimmie Davis Bridge
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people rescued from house fire in Shreveport