Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

VIDEO: 2 arrested during fight outside The DAPPER in Texarkana

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is attempting to make more arrests after a fight early Easter morning.

On Sunday, April 9 around 3:45 a.m., officers were called about a trespasser at The DAPPER at Park Place, located in the 2900 block of Arkansas Boulevard. Responding officers say when they got there, they saw a woman being assaulted by another woman. As officers tried to break up the fight, they say the crowd standing nearby became violent; the officers reportedly were hit multiple times in the face and head.

“At that time, he is trying to stop all of the violence. In other words, we want to stop whatever’s going on with the situation so that nobody else gets hurt. He is attempting to affect an arrest by putting handcuffs on her and hands behind her back. That did not go that direction with the other people getting involved. He couldn’t physically do that because then he’s trying to maintain control of her and protect himself,” TAPD Officer Les Munn said when asked about the officers’ use of force in the video.

Two people were arrested during the incident, but police are still looking for others involved. Anyone able to identify those in the video above are asked to call 903-798-3130.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
2 men shot at New Zion apartments; one fights for his life
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Grace Tabernacle in Minden.
Minden church goes up in flames

Latest News

Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Caddo Parish hosting summer internship program
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Summer internship being held by Caddo Parish
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
Caddo coroner names gunshot victim
SPD displays pinwheels for Nat'l Child Abuse Prevention Month
SPD displays pinwheels for Nat'l Child Abuse Prevention Month
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship
Caddo Parish holding summer youth internship