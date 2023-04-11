VIDEO: 2 arrested during fight outside The DAPPER in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is attempting to make more arrests after a fight early Easter morning.

On Sunday, April 9 around 3:45 a.m., officers were called about a trespasser at The DAPPER at Park Place, located in the 2900 block of Arkansas Boulevard. Responding officers say when they got there, they saw a woman being assaulted by another woman. As officers tried to break up the fight, they say the crowd standing nearby became violent; the officers reportedly were hit multiple times in the face and head.

“At that time, he is trying to stop all of the violence. In other words, we want to stop whatever’s going on with the situation so that nobody else gets hurt. He is attempting to affect an arrest by putting handcuffs on her and hands behind her back. That did not go that direction with the other people getting involved. He couldn’t physically do that because then he’s trying to maintain control of her and protect himself,” TAPD Officer Les Munn said when asked about the officers’ use of force in the video.

Two people were arrested during the incident, but police are still looking for others involved. Anyone able to identify those in the video above are asked to call 903-798-3130.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.