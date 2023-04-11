Vet shares tips on how pets can live their best, healthiest lives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, April 11 is National Pet Day!

For many people, their pets are family. To help make sure you’re pets are getting everything they need, Dr. Sierra Pollock with University Veterinary Hospital joined KSLA for a chat.

“I think it’s really important to focus on proactive care because that’s really how we prevent disease. We want to make sure we’re protecting them against fleas, ticks, heartworms especially throughout the South, and making sure we’re checking for early detection of diseases so we can take care of our pets before they get sick.”

Pollock says it’s best to not give your pet table food.

“Food companies spend billions of dollars on research formulating these diets so they meet nutritional needs of the pet. It’s really a kind of a one-stop-shop for food there. It’s never a wrong thing to give them extra treats, something that’s appropriate for them.”

She says it’s important to make sure you can afford all the expenses of a pet before adding them to the family.

“That’s something we try to help people plan for... You kind of have to have your pet’s own little savings account set aside for those accidents and illnesses you don’t expect. And just regular care, getting their vaccines up-to-date, keeping them on their preventatives to be able to let them live their healthiest life.”

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.