Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

SPD officer stops attempted violent robbery at downtown ATM

Jon Gonzalez, DOB: 5/10/2000
Jon Gonzalez, DOB: 5/10/2000(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is praising one of its officers after he stopped an armed robbery attempt.

Police say on April 7 at 1:20 p.m., an SPD officer saw an exchange happening at an ATM outside a building in the 500 block of Market Street. As the officer walked toward the two men standing at the ATM, he saw that one man was trying to get money from the one using the ATM.

The officer quickly took action as one man began to pull a knife from behind his back, police say. That man, identified as Jon Gonzalez, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in collision
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
11 people arrested for drunk driving over Easter weekend in Shreveport
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Man fatally shot on Catherine Street identified

Latest News

It's National Pet Day!
It's National Pet Day!
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
William Breen, DOB: 12/16/1983
Man arrested for allegedly beating elderly man with shovel
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election
Shreve Memorial Library hosting the Dinosaur Experience
Dinosaurs are invading Shreve Memorial Libraries