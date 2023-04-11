SPD officer stops attempted violent robbery at downtown ATM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is praising one of its officers after he stopped an armed robbery attempt.

Police say on April 7 at 1:20 p.m., an SPD officer saw an exchange happening at an ATM outside a building in the 500 block of Market Street. As the officer walked toward the two men standing at the ATM, he saw that one man was trying to get money from the one using the ATM.

The officer quickly took action as one man began to pull a knife from behind his back, police say. That man, identified as Jon Gonzalez, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

