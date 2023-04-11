Getting Answers
Shreveport man to serve 2 life sentences for sex crimes against juvenile family members

Rustin Randall Middleton, 36
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty of sex crimes against two family members on Thursday, April 6.

Rustin Randall Middleton, 36, was sentenced to life for the aggravated rape of one victim, plus 99 years for sexual battery. He also received a life sentence for the aggravated rape of the second victim, plus 10 years for sexual battery. The sentences will be carried out consecutively.

Officials say the crimes against two juveniles occurred between 2003-2006 and 2014-2019.

Both victims, family members, detectives and two experts testified for the state about the incidents.

