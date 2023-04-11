The quiet stretch continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! When the weather gets difficult to talk about because little is happening that is good news for you! A sunnier day today with temperatures rising into the mid and upper-70s during the afternoon. If you can extend that lunch break, or maybe stretch your legs after work, today is a day to do it. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid and lower-50s while staying quiet and calm.

It’s a rinse-and-repeat forecast for Wednesday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

By Thursday, a weak upper-level low will slide to our southeast and this could clip our far southeastern parishes with a few showers during the day. Still though, most of the region will stay dry and comfortable with highs again in the upper 70s. Friday will be the warmest day ahead of the next cold front thanks to a gusty south breeze. Temperatures will likely soar into the mid-80s for many areas along with an uptick in the humidity. The cold front mentioned above will push east across the region on Saturday bringing a few afternoon storms. Right now, the timing of this front doesn’t look favorable for widespread activity with the better chances remaining across the eastern ArkLaTex and points east. Still, warm ahead of the front with highs again in the low to mid-80s. Beautiful weather returns to round out the weekend with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.