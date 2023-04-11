Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A local pastor is camping in a 200-foot-tall cross for three days. It’s all in an effort to raise money for those struggling with addiction.

Pastor Andy Jenkins joined KSLA last week in the KSLA Café to talk about his mission. His three-day journey of camping in the cross began Easter Day at the Church of the Cross in Haughton.

Here is his message before going into the 200-foot cross:

“Hey everybody. I’m here at the 199-foot cross here at Central Assembly in Haughton, and I’m going to be camping in here for the next three days. I’ll get out Wednesday afternoon. I’m about to get in.”

Donations for the cause can be made to the Minden Family Center by going to louisianateenchallenge.com

