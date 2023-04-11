Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO is investigating a late afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of West Martin Luther King...
Atlanta woman shot in attempted robbery after asking for directions
Driver charged in fatal crash that stemmed from police chase at Hollywood Avenue
2 men shot at New Zion apartments; one fights for his life
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Grace Tabernacle in Minden.
Minden church goes up in flames

Latest News

Caddo hosting forums to outline parish housing needs, explain housing trust fund
Caddo hosting forums to explore parish housing needs, explain new housing trust fund
Pastor Andy Jenkins climbs into the 200-foot-tall cross.
Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross
Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross to help those fighting addiction
Pastor camping in 200-foot-tall cross to help those fighting addiction
Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right)
Video shows BR mall shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say