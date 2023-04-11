Man under restraining order accused of breaking into victim’s home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On April 10, the Shreveport Police Department was called in reference to a report of an incident at the 1235 block of Pecan St.

The caller told dispatchers that a man, who she had a restraining order, was breaking in.

While on the way to the residence, officers found a man matching the description of the suspect leaving the area. Officers then made contact with 36-year-old Rodrick Jeter; they discovered that the victim had a restraining order against him. Further investigation by SPD officers discovered multiple facts and circumstances that led to Jeter’s arrest.

Jeter was arrested for one count of home Invasion, two counts of property damage, and one count of violation of a protective order.

