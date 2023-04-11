Man arrested for allegedly beating elderly man with shovel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 39-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly beating an elderly man with a shovel.

The Shreveport Police Department reports on Easter Sunday (April 9) around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to the 100 block of Common Street about a disorderly person. When they got there, they found that an 82-year-old man had been hit in the head with a shovel. Police say the man was dazed and needed help. He was treated for his injuries by the fire department and is expected to recover, police say.

The man allegedly responsible for the attack was identified as William Breen. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree battery.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

