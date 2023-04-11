Getting Answers
Man allegedly threatening to kill people with machete arrested

Dangelo Crockett, DOB: 1/24/1994
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for reportedly threatening to kill people with a machete.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Easter Sunday (April 9) just before 11 a.m., officers were called out to a business in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive near Mabel Street about an armed person. When officers got there, they learned that a man named Dangelo Crockett, 29, was causing some sort of disturbance outside the business.

Police say Crockett had threatened multiple people while armed with a machete. He reportedly pointed it at someone and said, “I’m going to kill you.” He then reportedly went inside the store and stole some items.

Crockett was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and theft.

Man accused of beating elderly man with shovel
Company picked to build new Jimmie Davis Bridge
It's National Pet Day!
Haughton nonprofit dedicated to helping young women
SPD officer stops attempted ATM robbery
